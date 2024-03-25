Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $199.83. 2,016,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $203.02.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

View Our Latest Report on MPC

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.