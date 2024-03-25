Meyer Handelman Co. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after buying an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

