Meyer Handelman Co. Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Allstate by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $168.97. 2,459,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

