Meyer Handelman Co. Has $39.24 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $39,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $355.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,562. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $365.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

