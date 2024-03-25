Meyer Handelman Co. Has $54.25 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.09% of McKesson worth $54,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.55. 310,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,484. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $347.45 and a one year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

