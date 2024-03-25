Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after buying an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,559,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.
Insider Activity at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.