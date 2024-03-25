Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,160 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,458,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,069,963. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

