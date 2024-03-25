Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 10,210 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nucor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,094,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Up 0.5 %

Nucor stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.48. 950,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,109. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

