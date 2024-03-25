Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 120,944 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,944 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 30,820,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,083,320. The stock has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.