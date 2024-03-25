Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,049,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,968. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.60 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

