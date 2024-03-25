Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,666 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

