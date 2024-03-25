Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 280 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.6% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.86. 969,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

