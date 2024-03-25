Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 400 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.63. 5,131,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,354. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

