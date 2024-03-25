MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $83.31 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

