Michael Kirban Sells 2,562 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Kirban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ COCO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

