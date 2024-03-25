Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

