Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $137,941,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

