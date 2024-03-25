Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $417.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $428.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.33 and its 200 day moving average is $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $272.05 and a 52-week high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

