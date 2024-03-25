Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $4.06 on Monday, reaching $424.68. 6,595,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,965,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.33 and its 200-day moving average is $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $272.05 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

