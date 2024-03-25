MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Up 18%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,799.33 and last traded at $1,797.50. Approximately 1,380,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,214,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,523.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $870.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 21.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $881.56 and a 200 day moving average of $611.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

