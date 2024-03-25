Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,118,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,925,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $431.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

