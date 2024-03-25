Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 1.5%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $9.93. 1,118,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,925,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $431.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,638,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

