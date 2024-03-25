Minto Apartment to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.