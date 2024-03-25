Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $398.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $426.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.25. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $259.30 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

