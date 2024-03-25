Monero Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and $43.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $142.54 or 0.00201784 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,640.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.28 or 0.00702536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00128457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00045887 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00128219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,414,961 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

