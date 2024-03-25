Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,561 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $132,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

