Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.7 %
MSDL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 33,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,973. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
