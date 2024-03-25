Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 1.7 %

MSDL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.05. 33,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,973. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSDL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

