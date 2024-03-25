Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.81 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.