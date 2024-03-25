Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.81 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,445,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 475,934 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,251,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,924,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 179,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,339,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.