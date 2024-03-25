Morgan Stanley Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

NYSE KSS opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

