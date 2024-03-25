Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $75.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.66. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

