Morgan Stanley Lowers Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $65.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Li Auto stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. 2,631,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,108. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

