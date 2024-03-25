MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.24

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €67.24 ($73.09) and last traded at €67.16 ($73.00), with a volume of 169514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €67.18 ($73.02).

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.08.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

