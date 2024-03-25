MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MP opened at $13.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.44.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,669,000 after acquiring an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,933,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,965,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,498,000 after buying an additional 200,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,122,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,976,000 after buying an additional 411,771 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

