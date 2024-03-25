Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.73 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Nano has a market capitalization of $230.99 million and $4.01 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,051.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.79 or 0.00709177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00129264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00046023 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00203112 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00128444 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

