Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.9%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 1,563,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,036,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a negative net margin of 183.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $184,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock worth $352,459 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

