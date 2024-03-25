Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $304.19 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

