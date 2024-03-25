Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.93. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 97,711 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

