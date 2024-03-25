Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Trading 5.2% Higher

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.48. 30,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 117,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NGNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Neurogene Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Articles

