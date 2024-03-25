New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 7,067,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 40,124,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

