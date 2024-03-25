NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance

NLCP traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 54,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,300. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Get NewLake Capital Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.