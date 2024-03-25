Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Newmont alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

NEM opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 15.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 30.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.