NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NXRT stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.