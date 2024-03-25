NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,775,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

