Nkarta’s (NKTX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Nkarta Stock Down 31.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $437.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

