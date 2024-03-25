Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,794 shares of company stock worth $284,252. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

