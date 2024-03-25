NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $889,249.80, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

