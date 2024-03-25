Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on NCDL
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.