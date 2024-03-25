Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.