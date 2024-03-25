Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NCDL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCDL. Truist Financial began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

