Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
NCDL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,270. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
