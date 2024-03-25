Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on April 29th

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 28,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,274. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
