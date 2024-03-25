Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NCDL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,205. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.